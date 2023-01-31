Sopot. City Jubilee Campaign

Sopot. 200 years as a Spa Resort – Jubilee Campaign
Sopot is one of the most beautiful Polish spas and resorts. The promotional campaign for the 200th anniversary of the resort’s foundation is based on a meticulously woven illustration. Despite many details presented by the key graphic motif, the visual message is pure and delicate. The illustration reflects the uniqueness of this historic resort.
Illustration inspired by elements of Sopot landscape
Social Media Posts
City of Sopot Animated
Design, including illustrations: Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt
Art direction: Emilka Bojańczyk / Podpunkt
Client: Sopot
