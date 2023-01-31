Podpunkt )'s profile
Sopot. City Jubilee Campaign
Sopot. 200 years as a Spa Resort – Jubilee Campaign

Sopot is one of the most beautiful Polish spas and resorts. The promotional campaign for the 200th anniversary of the resort’s foundation is based on a meticulously woven illustration. Despite many details presented by the key graphic motif, the visual message is pure and delicate. The illustration reflects the uniqueness of this historic resort.

Illustration inspired by elements of Sopot landscape

Social Media Posts
City of Sopot Animated


Design, including illustrations: Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt
Art direction: Emilka Bojańczyk / Podpunkt
Client: Sopot


Visually strong and well made products by
podpunkt.pl / superskrypt.pl​​​​​​
