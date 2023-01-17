Selecto Coffee Rebranding





















It is a rebranding project that started with the brand name change from Selecto Coffee to Selecto.

HEAZ was in charge of rebranding in all areas, from verbal identity to visual identity such as brand logo, color system, emoji symbol and package design. Throughout the project, HEAZ focused on building a fresh image for new targets and spaces while maintaining the brand's core identity.

The brand concept of ‘MY COFFEE, OUR TABLE’ is a proposal that contains Selecto’s value of ‘A space where you can be the most like yourself’

+ ‘A space for communication’. The brand concept statement is applied at the bottom of the logo to complement the brand name without the word ‘coffee'. The slogan was decided as ‘Select your mode & mood’, as a result of expanding the meaning of ‘Select’ and ‘Customizing’,

one of the core values and attributes of Selecto, from ‘Choosing coffee beans" to ‘Choosing space, mood, and taste’. In addition, the refreshing mood in the new space is solved through storytelling and sensibly expresses the various situations in the cafe. The brand concept ('MY COFFEE, OUR TABLE') has been redesigned with an energetic red orange brand color and flexible BI system adding a sense of bold and cheerful rhythm.









Client. Selecto Coffee

Year. 2022

Brand Location. South Korea

Contents Director. Seungeun Lee

Contents Creator. Hyunseung Yun, Yunhee Cho

Art Director. Yumi Jung

Designer. Miae Kim, Soyeon Kim, Mingyeong Kim, Eunyoung Kang

Photographer. Junghun Yeom







