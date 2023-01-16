WOMAN - Branding

WOMAN
From a strong magazine to a strong brand
With a refocusing of the content of its flagship women’s magazine Woman, Austrian publishing group News decided to give the entire brand a new direction. With moodley’s and Institut für Markenentwicklung's help they instilled well-deserved self-confidence without social constraints into a new brand image.
Credits
Mike Fuisz, Marie Pierer, Laura Kalcher, Natascha Triebl, Tessa Huber, Sophia Stöhr
Franz Hirschmugl (Institut für Markenentwicklung Graz)
