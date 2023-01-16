moodley design's profile
WOMAN - Branding
moodley design
Behance.net
WOMAN
From a strong magazine to a strong brand
With a refocusing of the content of its flagship women’s magazine Woman, Austrian publishing group News decided to give the entire brand a new direction. With moodley’s and Institut für Markenentwicklung's help they instilled well-deserved self-confidence without social constraints into a new brand image.
Image may contain: typography
Image may contain: laptop, person and human face
Image may contain: smile, person and screenshot
Image may contain: sky, sign and billboard
Image may contain: human face, smile and person
Image may contain: person, clothing and trousers
Image may contain: billboard and poster
Image may contain: screenshot and book
Credits
Mike Fuisz, Marie Pierer, Laura Kalcher, Natascha Triebl, Tessa Huber, Sophia Stöhr
Franz Hirschmugl (Institut für Markenentwicklung Graz)

WOMAN - Branding
77
484
6
Published:

Owner

moodley design's profile
moodley design
Graz, Austria

WOMAN - Branding

77
484
6
Published:

Creative Fields