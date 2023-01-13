La Ruta Studio Branding & Illustration.

La Ruta Studio is a creative studio with an audiovisual approach, they are a crew of people from Cali, Colombia, who wants to elevate all forms of art from a local perspective, its been 7 years since its foundation. Their speciality are music videos and advertising where they stand out for being groundbreaking in their aesthetics and concepts. in their whole career they have managed to stand out every time because of their performance, empowering all sectors of the city regardless of the people sex orientation, color, ethnicity or social distinction.