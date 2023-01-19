Scenes from my day dreams
Sharing a series of my personal works, inspired by quotes from different talents.
Where I live, sunlights are very precious, especially at this time of the year. When there are some, they just make me stair at them, fall me into day dreams. I mostly think of what I appreciate that can be as simple as a daily event, a random thought or even small piece from my memory.
A full table of brunch, ready to greet my guests.
Some efforts for others is way for me to stay happy.
From time to time, I need to travel. It doesn't have to be a luxurious trip.
It can be simple as a last-minute road trip.
Fridays don't always have to be full of people. There are also simple Fridays.
What can be better than ending a day with a warm bath?
I try to read a lot. Sometimes, I read just to enjoy the calmness.
I wish I was a florist, only to smell different fresh flowers everyday.
Everyone feels lost at some point, but eventually all make progress unless they don't stop.
One of the few reasons I like about my city:
I can enjoy master pieces at different museums.
Being at a park with my lover,
doing nothing but lying down is also a good way to spend a weekend.
For me, the year-end is time of reflection.
I try to look back the year by writing new year cards to people whom I am thankful.
As a young me, I always did everything on my bed, from drawing to traveling universe.
Paris used to be a dream for me. Now, I drive to Paris.