72H artisanal bake house

As analog as it gets.









At 72H artisanal bakehouse, bakers break the norms and create the traditional way. Close to our roots, 72H makes its own sourdough, lets it rest for seventy-two hours, and then skilfully knead unique bread.

Amidst technology and machinery, 72H is glad to be as analog as it gets.





For this ‘ERGON’ brand, we wanted to communicate their philosophy and notions. We created a visual stimuli for customers to explore the imagery and metaphorically to delve into the taste, texture and pure delicacy of real artisanal bread. 72H brand image, invites the viewers to explore the boundaries between analog and technology, by themselves. The baked goods, are rendered in pixels and all the packaging and body text, is presented in a monospaced font-full of technological aesthetic references.





This graphic find, presents the 72H to the public, as a result of the will to return into traditional production methods. An allegory, since the handmade baked goods, are wrapped in packaging with a clearly technological style. We chose to illustrate this idea, in order to depict the emergence of the traditional, from within modern production methods.



