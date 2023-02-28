Givenchy - TK-360

Givenchy Paris contacted us to create the images and video commercial for the launch of their new sneaker TK-360. A product inspired by the future and created by the most advanced technology.
The request was to show the sneaker being created from the future, in a new environment, by shoemaking technology far in advance of today's.
We conceptualized and produced the campaign hand in hand with Givenchy´s team and their Creative Director Matthew Williams, to bring closer that imaginary future world from where this sneaker comes.
Film TK-360 by Givenchy
StyleFrames
TK-360.
Same model, different colors.
Key Visuals & Assets
Process. Storyboard
Process. Texture, Color & Lighting RnD
Process Reel
Credits
Direction: TA\VO STUDIO
Tavo Ponce (Director)
Beatriz Romero (Producer)
Juan Linera, David Pastor (Art Direction + animation)
Luis de la Barrera (sneaker modeling)
Sound Production: Staub Audio
Sound Process reel: Nuva Sound
Client: Givenchy
