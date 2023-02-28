T A V O .'s profile
Givenchy - TK-360
T A V O .
Behance.net
Advertising Fashion footwear givenchy motion graphics sneakers Socialmedia




Givenchy Paris contacted us to create the images and video commercial for the launch of their new sneaker TK-360. A product inspired by the future and created by the most advanced technology.

The request was to show the sneaker being created from the future, in a new environment, by shoemaking technology far in advance of today's.

We conceptualized and produced the campaign hand in hand with Givenchy´s team and their Creative Director Matthew Williams, to bring closer that imaginary future world from where this sneaker comes.



Film TK-360 by Givenchy



StyleFrames


TK-360.
Same model, different colors.



Key Visuals & Assets










Advertising Fashion footwear givenchy motion graphics sneakers Socialmedia






Advertising Fashion footwear givenchy motion graphics sneakers Socialmedia






Advertising Fashion footwear givenchy motion graphics sneakers Socialmedia











Process. Storyboard

Advertising Fashion footwear givenchy motion graphics sneakers Socialmedia


Process. Texture, Color & Lighting RnD


















Process Reel




Credits
Direction: TA\VO STUDIO
Tavo Ponce (Director)
Beatriz Romero (Producer)
Juan Linera, David Pastor (Art Direction + animation)
Luis de la Barrera (sneaker modeling)
Sound Production: Staub Audio  
Sound Process reel: Nuva Sound
Client: Givenchy


Follow us 


Givenchy - TK-360
127
590
5
Published:

Owner

T A V O .'s profile
T A V O .
Madrid, Spain

Givenchy - TK-360

127
590
5
Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives