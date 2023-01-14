



Spectrum is a cafe & specialty coffee brand dedicated to bringing the highest quality of coffee to their customers.



We were approached by spectrum to design a packaging & identity system that highlights the brand's values. Highlighting the location of the farms was one of the main aspects of the identity & DNA of the brand that supports and works only with small farmers. We created a color palette to easily identify the country of origin, paired with the actual coordinates of each farm where the coffee beans come from.



Spectrum has a range of products from coffee beans to coffee drip bags and many more that with each sip will make you think of the next.







services: Naming, Brand strategy, Identity, Packaging, Art Direction, CGI