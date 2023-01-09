

JUMP BIKES, JUMP ON CAMPAIGN

—

Out of home campaign for JUMP bikes. JUMP bikes is a shared electric bike company. They asked for a film and OOH campaign encouraging riders to try JUMP bikes, and become apart of the electric bike revolution. What was born was the JUMP ON campaign, which used the phrase "JUMP ON" as rallying cry. The large typographic phrase mimics the white lines of road signs, and acts as a window showcasing the many different type of JUMP riders.

JUMP bikes have since be acquired by Uber, and subsequently sold to Lime.



