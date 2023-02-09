Bardenas Rojas

The Bardenas Reales, located in the Navarra region of Spain, is a natural park that is known for its unique and otherworldly landscapes.

This protected area in the Ebro River Basin is home to a diverse range of ecosystems, including semi-desert, steppe and Mediterranean forests. Geologically it is characterized by sedimentary rocks like clay, sandstone & limestone . Within the park you'll find a variety of landforms, such as canyons, badlands, and rock formations that have been shaped by natural processes over millions of years.



Besides tectonic activity and climate change, especially the process of erosion , has been key in shaping the Bardenas Reales. The combination of strong winds and little rainfall is causing the erosion of the softer layers and leaving behind the harder layers of rock.