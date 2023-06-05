









AirBolt® is an Australian tech company that creates state-of-the-art trackers and locks to make losing things a thing of the past. Their vision is to become the market leader in remote access management and asset tracking, so they reached out to us to help them achieve this goal.



It was an interesting challenge to help the company, as AirBolt® was launched in 2014 and already had two super successful Kickstarter campaigns behind its back. As the tech firm already had an established presence on the market they wanted to keep the brand feeling familiar but also improve it to be more modern and up-to-date. Their initial goal was to improve their website’s conversion rate and to clearly and efficiently communicate the range of AirBolt’s products and their capabilities.



We started off with a simple website redesign, however, as the work went on the scope was continuously extended with several design services, such as UX audit, brand facelift, mobile app redesign, product and lifestyle photoshoot and packaging design.















