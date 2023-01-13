



Garage TDI





Imagination makes the unimaginable imaginable, broadens our view and shapes us into who we can be. Garage TDI believes in the power of imagination and lets young and old discover new worlds through theater that broadens their view of the world.





Garage TDI is the youth and youth theater of Drenthe. They are a theater school and company in one. From their workplace in Assen, they help young talent grow and travel the country to surprise audiences of all ages with accessible and idiosyncratic youth theatre.





