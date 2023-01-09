Peugeot Inception Concept









The Inception Inception Concept is a Design study that anticipates Peugeot's design language for the period from 2025 onwards. Peugeot chief designer Matthias Hossman designed the luxury sedan with an electric drive. The technical basis for the car is the Stellantis STLA Large platform.





The huge windshield, which merges almost seamlessly into an equally very large glass roof, is striking. The study also has surprisingly angular shapes. However, the brand's typical light signature with the three lion's claw lines remains at the front and rear. A tech bar extends across the side of the doors. The horizontal element displays a greeting when approaching the vehicle. Seat position, temperature, driving mode, and multimedia preferences are then automatically adjusted to the occupants' preferences.

Viewed from the side, the study looks like a coupe, but from above, the car's huge glass area makes it look more like a van. The glass area is 7.25 square meters. Under the small front hood is the Aero Tech Deck with the maintenance access points and cargo port.

The windshield, roof, and side windows are made of specially coated "Narima" glass designed to protect the interior from heating up. The metal oxide coating, which NASA has also used for the visors of astronaut helmets, provides yellow tones when reflected and more bluish tones when transmitted.





The large glass roof with coating also plays a role in the interior design: Peugeot dispenses with black here and uses metallic surfaces instead. The reflections of the light let in on the metallic surfaces are intended to create an interesting lighting atmosphere. Among other things, galvanized steel is used for this, and a special velvet made of recycled polyester, which also has a metallic sheen.





Inside, there is a "Hypersquare" control system with gesture control that is more reminiscent of a game console than a steering wheel. The functions are then selected via thumb gestures. All this is made possible by steer-by-wire steering - the steering wheel and axle are no longer connected mechanically but only electronically. Behind the Hypersquare operating system is the so-called Halo Cluster. The display, which is a curved form of a cylinder, shows information that can be seen not only from inside the car but also from outside as the driver approaches. Technically, the cockpit elements are based on the STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA Autodrive electronics platforms.



