Hasselblad’s Flagship Mirrorless Medium Format Camera
Hasselblad 2022
Industrial Design
Designed by Jaewan Jeong
Introducing Hasselblad X2D 100C
The Hinge Structure Allows to Tilt 40° and 70°.
A well-made sophisticated hinge structure still holds the display tightly for you to press the buttons stably.
Prototypes
An Unrivalled Merge of Form and Function
1TB SSD Reliable High-Volume Storage Built-In
The Most Compact Medium Format IBIS Solution on the Market.
It uses a high-precision gyroscope and accelerometer able to detect attitude changes of 0.005 degrees.
The X2D 100C Continues with Hasselblad’s Heritage of Blending Form and Function Seamlessly for a Smooth Handling Experience.
Hans Strand takes the Hasselblad X2D 100C to Iceland
Flóra Borsi tries the Hasselblad X2D 100C for size in her portrait photography