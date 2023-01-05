Jaewan Jeong's profile
Hasselblad X2D 100C
Hasselblad’s Flagship Mirrorless Medium Format Camera
Hasselblad 2022
Industrial Design
Designed by Jaewan Jeong



Introducing Hasselblad X2D 100C



The Hinge Structure Allows to Tilt 40° and 70°.



A well-made sophisticated hinge structure still holds the display tightly for you to press the buttons stably.



Prototypes



An Unrivalled Merge of Form and Function



1TB SSD Reliable High-Volume Storage Built-In



The Most Compact Medium Format IBIS Solution on the Market.
It uses a high-precision gyroscope and accelerometer able to detect attitude changes of 0.005 degrees.



The X2D 100C Continues with Hasselblad’s Heritage of Blending Form and Function Seamlessly for a Smooth Handling Experience.



Hans Strand takes the Hasselblad X2D 100C to Iceland



Flóra Borsi tries the Hasselblad X2D 100C for size in her portrait photography



To see my other works,


Thanks for watching.




