Viva Magazine Covers

A year of covers and file openings of the magazine Viva of the city of Villeurbanne.

Over the course of the issues, we discussed topics such as citizenship, sustainable development, energy savings, shared gardens, local and seasonal food, discrimination, budget, maternal assistants, young people in the city, and nature in the city.





A beautiful experience to renew!



Many thanks to editor-in-chief Jean-Christophe Morera for his trust.