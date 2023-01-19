MOMOKAWA 百川珈琲

百川珈琲是一間座落於舊區重建社區，透過極簡、侘寂(Wabi-sabi）、手工的現代咖啡吧。創辦人受斯多葛主義(Stoicism)啟發，希望以安靜專注的方式回應社區中的所有變化。「MOMOKAWA」是日文川流的意思，指咖啡形態如流動的川水一樣無常。我們運用人手繪畫的單一線條貫穿整個品牌系統，以無法複製的人手繪畫與極簡的版式結構，足分連結品牌理念，並從每一件物品中保持克制、回應創辦人想要傳遞給人們的訊息。



