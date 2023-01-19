MOMOKAWA 百川珈琲
百川珈琲是一間座落於舊區重建社區，透過極簡、侘寂(Wabi-sabi）、手工的現代咖啡吧。創辦人受斯多葛主義(Stoicism)啟發，希望以安靜專注的方式回應社區中的所有變化。「MOMOKAWA」是日文川流的意思，指咖啡形態如流動的川水一樣無常。我們運用人手繪畫的單一線條貫穿整個品牌系統，以無法複製的人手繪畫與極簡的版式結構，足分連結品牌理念，並從每一件物品中保持克制、回應創辦人想要傳遞給人們的訊息。
MOMOKAWA is a modern coffee bar with minimalism, Wabi-sabi and human-made, located in an old redevelopment community. Inspired by Stoicism, the founder wanted to respond to all the changes in his community in a quiet and focused way. "MOMOKAWA" is the Japanese word for "river flow", referring to the coffee form as impermanence as water. We use a single line of hand draw throughout the entire brand system, with the unreplicable hand draw line and minimalist gride system, to fully connect the brand concept, and from each object to maintain restraint, to delivery the founder's idea.
Designed by Loksophy Design Ltd.
Creative Director : Lok Hong
Graphic Designer : Lok Hong, Rongrong Chao
Photography : Bob Wong
Client : MOMOKAWA