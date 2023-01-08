Elena Miska's profile
Frank
Elena Miska
Behance.net
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark


Resonnaire

The founders of Resonnaire came with a vision to create a brand making quality crafted rugs to elevate the home, but were in need of a name and a memorable visual identity. The result of the collaboration is a brand that exudes a modern edge while embracing artisan craftsmanship, and is a striking and unique take on what it means for a brand to look and feel luxury today. An earthy color palette and elegant type system are paired with bold logos and a library of graphic patterns inspired by traditional weaving techniques. The overall system not only showcases the curated collection of rugs, but also provides a space to highlight the makers, countries of origin, and the natural materials that are all integral parts of what defines a Resonnaire rug.  

Role Creative Director
Studio MISKA
Client Resonnaire
Designer Coraline Loos
Copywriter Lori White


agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark
agency digital graphic design logo print typography Web Design wordmark


Credits
Website Developer: Divelement


Frank
24
217
5
Published:

Owner

Elena Miska's profile
Elena Miska
New York, NY, USA

Frank

24
217
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives