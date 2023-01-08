







Resonnaire





The founders of Resonnaire came with a vision to create a brand making quality crafted rugs to elevate the home, but were in need of a name and a memorable visual identity. The result of the collaboration is a brand that exudes a modern edge while embracing artisan craftsmanship, and is a striking and unique take on what it means for a brand to look and feel luxury today. An earthy color palette and elegant type system are paired with bold logos and a library of graphic patterns inspired by traditional weaving techniques. The overall system not only showcases the curated collection of rugs, but also provides a space to highlight the makers, countries of origin, and the natural materials that are all integral parts of what defines a Resonnaire rug.





Role Creative Director

Studio MISKA

Client Resonnaire

Designer Coraline Loos

Copywriter Lori White







