CRACKED MUD – Iceland

The Hverir geothermal area at the foot of Mount Námafjall is located in the northeast of Iceland, on the east side of Lake Mývatn. Námafjall is a still active volcano that belongs to the Krafla volcanic system. In this area, there are numerous smoking fumaroles and boiling mud pots surrounded by bright yellow sulfur crystals. – The soil in this area is hardly vegetated due to the acidity caused by the geothermal processes, and you can find the most fascinating textures in the cracked or still fresh mud.

