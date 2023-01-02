The City of Warsaw – visual identity system







New logo for the City of Warsaw





Warsaw had two logos: the promotional logo with the “Fall in Love with Warsaw” catchphrase, and the traditional city crest. Both based on the symbol of Warsaw—the mermaid.

What to use when and how to use the crest created a lot of misunderstandings. And the “Fall in Wrasaw” slogan became increasingly difficult to use in the times of COVID and war in Ukraine…

Enter the new Warsaw Mermaid! One logo to rule them all, based on the historic symbol but versatile and legible in small sizes.





