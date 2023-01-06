ALAP-O Launching Event Movie

We produced a total of 15 outfits styled by Vogue and GQ Korea at the ALAP Launching Cocktail event

in Seoul Wave, and videos used to promote the event.

Alab-O is a virtual ambassador for Pala, Korea's largest NFT platform, jointly created

by Naver's subsidiary Snow and artificial intelligence company Alchera.





우트크레이티브에서 서울웨이브에서 열린 ALAP Launching Cocktail 행사에서

보그, 지큐 코리아가 직접 스타일링한 총 15종의 착장을 입고 있는 NFT와

행사 현장과 홍보에 사용된 여러 영상들을 제작했습니다.

Alap-O는 네이버의 자회사인 스노우와 인공지능 기업 알체라가 합작하여 만든

국내 최대의 NFT플랫폼 Pala의 가상 엠버서더입니다.









CLIENT - Pala





PRODUCTION - WOOT Creative.





Creative Director - Park Sungwoo

Cloth Modeling - Lee Hyunji, Wynter Kang, Kim Hyunjin

Texturling - Lee Hyunji, Wynter Kang, Kim Hyunjin, Park Sungwoo

BG Modeling - Park Sungwoo, Lee Hyunji, Kim Hyunjin

Character Rigging - Lee Hyunji, Wynter Kang

Cloth Simulation - Wynter Kang

Animation - Wynter Kang, Lee Hyunji, Park Sungwoo

Compositing, Color Correction, 2D Design - Park Sungwoo







