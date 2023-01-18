Reinventing communication — representing your dog’s voice

Everyday, technology moves forward for mankind. Sensors and AI learning become more advanced, and many emergencies can be foreseen and prevented. As industries for humans reap the benefits, the pet healthcare industry remains in the past. Using existing technologies and making new adaptations, Cotons developed a new system of biometric sensors and AI learning that monitor our dogs’ health and suggest what we should be doing next. In this sense, Cotons is not only a tool for reading health, but also a mediator. It keeps track of their activities that are normally missed and alerts us of recurring patterns. Better yet, Cotons demystifies accumulated data. It translates what it could signify collectively and informs what we should be prepared for. For instance, it predicts potential health complications before they happen, based on the dog’s individual profile. Heart diseases are silent, and 75% of senior dogs develop them. With such conditions, early diagnosis is crucial, and Cotons helps detect it before your annual veterinary visit.