Tiến Phát's profile
Multiscape NFTs Vector Art
Tiến Phát
Behance.net
Multiscape NFTs Vector Art
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
ABOUT:

MultiScape is a collection of unique vectorial landscapes, minted on Cosmos Stargaze. All hand-made by our fenomenal artists, they are the first ever landscapes that can be used as banners near your profile pictures on Social Media as Twitter.

BACKSTORY:

In a near future the fabric of the Universe is shattering and humanity has reached a point of no return. A few young heroes have the task of traveling through time and space to find the “Cosmos”; an artefact created by the elders that keeps the knowledge to bring balance to the galaxy. However they are not the only ones: dark threats never seen before want to stop our heroes at all costs and no one knows why...

Buy our NFTs:
https://multiscape.xyz/
https://twitter.com/0xMultiScape
----------------------------

Floating Land
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: skyscraper, screenshot and building
Image may contain: screenshot, art and cartoon
---------------------


Waste Land
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, art and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
---------------------------------

Rotten Vale
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Image may contain: illustration, cartoon and art
Image may contain: cartoon, art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and art
-----------------------------------

Under water Civilization
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
-----------------------------------

Mushroom Forest
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Image may contain: art, cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: art, creativity and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
----------------------------

Alien Gate
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
----------------------------------

Ancient East Mountains
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
-----------------------------

Time Warp
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
-------------------------------------

Deep Giant Monster
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
-------------------------------

Steampunk Cityscape
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Image may contain: illustration, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: ship, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
------------------------

Japan
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Image may contain: sky and water
Image may contain: sky
------------------------

Glacier
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
------------------------------

Pine Forest
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
-------------------------------

Asteroid Planet
fantasy art landscape vector Multiscape nfts vector Space Vector Art stargaze vectro art treepen vector art LANDSCAPE ILLUSTRATION space illustration
Thank you for watching!
Multiscape NFTs Vector Art
122
1.2k
8
Published:

Owner

Tiến Phát's profile
Tiến Phát
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Multiscape NFTs Vector Art

MultiScape is a collection of unique vectorial landscapes, minted on Cosmos Stargaze. All hand-made by our phenomenal artists, they are the first Read More

122
1.2k
8
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields