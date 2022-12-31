Multiscape NFTs Vector Art

ABOUT:





MultiScape is a collection of unique vectorial landscapes, minted on Cosmos Stargaze. All hand-made by our fenomenal artists, they are the first ever landscapes that can be used as banners near your profile pictures on Social Media as Twitter.





BACKSTORY:





In a near future the fabric of the Universe is shattering and humanity has reached a point of no return. A few young heroes have the task of traveling through time and space to find the “Cosmos”; an artefact created by the elders that keeps the knowledge to bring balance to the galaxy. However they are not the only ones: dark threats never seen before want to stop our heroes at all costs and no one knows why...



