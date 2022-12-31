Multiscape NFTs Vector Art
ABOUT:
MultiScape is a collection of unique vectorial landscapes, minted on Cosmos Stargaze. All hand-made by our fenomenal artists, they are the first ever landscapes that can be used as banners near your profile pictures on Social Media as Twitter.
BACKSTORY:
In a near future the fabric of the Universe is shattering and humanity has reached a point of no return. A few young heroes have the task of traveling through time and space to find the “Cosmos”; an artefact created by the elders that keeps the knowledge to bring balance to the galaxy. However they are not the only ones: dark threats never seen before want to stop our heroes at all costs and no one knows why...
Buy our NFTs:
https://multiscape.xyz/
https://twitter.com/0xMultiScape
----------------------------
Floating Land
---------------------
Waste Land
---------------------------------
Rotten Vale
-----------------------------------
Under water Civilization
-----------------------------------
Mushroom Forest
----------------------------
Alien Gate
----------------------------------
Ancient East Mountains
-----------------------------
Time Warp
-------------------------------------
Deep Giant Monster
-------------------------------
Steampunk Cityscape
------------------------
Japan
------------------------
Glacier
------------------------------
Pine Forest
-------------------------------
Asteroid Planet
Thank you for watching!