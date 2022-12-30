Jan Erik Waider's profile
BLUE SCARS – Iceland and Norway
Jan Erik Waider
BLUE SCARS
A series of 17 aerial photographs documenting abstract ice and glacier landscapes in Iceland and Fjord Norway. In addition to the exciting and multi-faceted textures, I was particularly fascinated by the intense turquoise blue of the glacier ice and the meltwater lakes, which is also reflected in the crevasses that seem to literally glow. – Crevasses occur when the flow of ice is disturbed. The common reasons for this are different slopes of the underlying bedrock, the confluence of several glaciers or different flow velocities within the glacier.
— Iceland and Fjord Norway (2019-2022)

Fine Art Landscape Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
Jan Erik Waider
