1772 - Livre anniversaire Henry Lemoine
1772
Henry Lemoine & Cie, des générations de transmission musicale.

Art direction and editorial design of the book designed specially on the occasion 
of the 250th anniversary of les Editions Henry Lemoine, celebrated at the 


The company is still run today by the Lemoine Family, boulevard Beaumarchais in Paris.

Author : Tristan Gaston-Breton
Translation : Zarah Tavassoli Zea
Henry Lemoine's Corporate identity : Brand Brothers
Papers : Fedrigoni Sirio color / Fedrigoni Bulk natural
Typography : Orelo Standard, pizza typefaces/ Diatype, abcdinamo
Printer : RM Print, Florence, Italy

Hardcover + black silkscreen
Offset printing + silver Pantone
21x28 cm
162 pages
1000 ex




