阿里山水山線 | Alishan Shuishan Trail

阿里山 水山線

水山步道全長約1.5公里，入口離沼平車站步道只要5分鐘，原為阿里山森林鐵路水山支線，停駛後規劃為林間步道，步道平緩適合一般大眾行走，沿線景觀可見杉木林下蜿蜒的鐵道、保留原始的簡易月台及仿古木桁橋樑，步道終點為水山巨木(紅檜)，樹齡約2700年仍綠意盎然，樹圍超過16公尺、樹高逾30公尺，氣勢磅礡雄偉，堪稱阿里山森林遊樂區內最大的巨木，因為附近也是阿里山的水源地，故水山巨木又稱為水源巨木。





