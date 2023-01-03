Jonas Daley's profile
Red beds II
color Danxia Landform Northwest Red beds Zhangye 七彩丹霞 丹霞地貌 壁纸 西北
Red beds

I learned that it started snowing in Zhangye, China and drove overnight from 1000 kilometers away in Qinghai just to see the annual Danxia snow scene. To my disappointment, when I arrived, the snow had already started melting and I waited for many days without seeing any heavy snow. During the waiting days, I wandered around the colorful Danxia and found some interesting landscapes that most people probably haven't seen.
