Red beds II

Red beds
I learned that it started snowing in Zhangye, China and drove overnight from 1000 kilometers away in Qinghai just to see the annual Danxia snow scene. To my disappointment, when I arrived, the snow had already started melting and I waited for many days without seeing any heavy snow. During the waiting days, I wandered around the colorful Danxia and found some interesting landscapes that most people probably haven't seen.
