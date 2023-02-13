Brynjar Agustsson's profile
S A N D R I F III
Brynjar Agustsson
abstract black and white iceland Landscape Photography river
Lumina

By taking on the journey inside of me
and become open to invite the beyond
instead of searching endless landscapes for meaning
I unveil it from my own meaningin 

In the forest, alone with just trees
I can sense the earth, the wind, the water
I drink it in 
I feel the trees moving through me
Im part of it, as it is alive inside of me
and sensing the returning of myself to my self
I find and sustain a new way of seeing

I’m home

Iceland

