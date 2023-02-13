S A N D R I F III
Lumina
By taking on the journey inside of me
and become open to invite the beyond
instead of searching endless landscapes for meaning
I unveil it from my own meaningin
In the forest, alone with just trees
I can sense the earth, the wind, the water
I drink it in
I feel the trees moving through me
Im part of it, as it is alive inside of me
and sensing the returning of myself to my self
I find and sustain a new way of seeing
I’m home
