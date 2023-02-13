S A N D R I F  III

Lumina





By taking on the journey inside of me

and become open to invite the beyond

instead of searching endless landscapes for meaning

I unveil it from my own meaningin





In the forest, alone with just trees

I can sense the earth, the wind, the water

I drink it in

I feel the trees moving through me

Im part of it, as it is alive inside of me

and sensing the returning of myself to my self

I find and sustain a new way of seeing





I’m home



