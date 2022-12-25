Masha Foya's profile
Various illustrations
Masha Foya
Behance.net
These are various illustrations that I did for the last year.


Illustrations for the article "Jasque deja vu: experience meeting with "Liberators"
For Local History
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Illustrations for Reporters magazine
Article about different human's lives, their experience and emotions during the war in Ukraine
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Illustration for the project
"Weiter Schreiben Ukraine"
"Weiter Schreiben" is a platform for authors from war and crisis zones
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Film poster for a Ukrainian/Australian short film "Song Birds"
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Personal work
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine
Illustration for swiss online magazine Republik.
 About war in Ukraine
Advertising artist artwork design Digital Art Drawing editorial graphic ILLUSTRATION magazine


Thank you for watching!
Various illustrations
73
326
9
Published:

Owner

Masha Foya's profile
Masha Foya
Kyiv, Ukraine

Various illustrations

73
326
9
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields