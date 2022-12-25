These are various illustrations that I did for the last year.
Illustrations for the article "Jasque deja vu: experience meeting with "Liberators"
For Local History
Illustrations for Reporters magazine
Article about different human's lives, their experience and emotions during the war in Ukraine
Illustration for the project
"Weiter Schreiben Ukraine"
"Weiter Schreiben" is a platform for authors from war and crisis zones
Film poster for a Ukrainian/Australian short film "Song Birds"
Personal work
Illustration for swiss online magazine Republik.
About war in Ukraine
