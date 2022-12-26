Jan Erik Waider's profile
IN A SEA OF LIGHT AND ICE (Part 3)
Jan Erik Waider
ICELAND 
Fjallsjökull (Vatnajökull), 2021
ANTARCTICA
Lemaire Channel & Gerlache Strait, 2020
Iceland (Fjallsjökull, an outlet glacier of Vatnajökull)
Antarctica (Various glaciers in the Lemaire Channel and Gerlache Strait)

Fine Art Landscape Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
'IN A SEA OF LIGHT AND ICE (Part 3)' is a landscape photography series by visual artist and fine art photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images wer Read More

