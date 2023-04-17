Heybb! _'s profileJunho Kim's profileJang intae's profile+1
Moving Letters: Joseon Movable Type
- 시간을 기록하다 -




[ 움직이는 글자, 조선의 활자 / Moving Letters : Joseon Movable Type ]

'움직이는 글자, 조선의 활자'는 
국립중앙박물관 소장 조선시대 활자의 가치와 의미를 담은 관람객 실감콘텐츠입니다.

“Moving Letters: Joseon Movable Type” is an interactive video that documents and communicates history with the passage of time, revealing the incredible value of movable type from the Joseon Dynasty. Using your moblie phone, you can type words and messages that will appear on the screen as if printed by movable type.








Client
National Museum of Korea

Agency
d'strict

Copyright
National Museum of Korea & d'strict

3D Director
Junho Kim

3D Artist
Junho Kim / Seongmin Lee

FX Artist
Intae Jang / Seongmin Lee

Executive Producer
Jihyo Kim







