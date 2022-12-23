2022

Challenge :

Children are everything to us, they captivate us with their stories, they make us feel young when they play, run, jump, make noise, help us rediscover cuteness and above all enchant us with their creativity. And when it comes to the shoes of our little ones, it’s hard not to make your eyes shine because they’re so cute, right? The colors, the sizes, the models, every detail expresses even more all that great personality that children have, regardless of their young age.





The big problem nowadays is that these shoes are not always comfortable for children, and if they are comfortable, they are not that pretty, causing all that essence to be lost. Looking at this, Centopeia went after the best models in the world to be able to unite the useful with the pleasant: Comfort and style.





Centopeia is a reseller of national and international brands of children’s shoes and sneakers, whose premise is the health of children’s feet, rescuing quality and safety in their portfolio.





Our challenge was to manage to convey all of this in a new brand, something that would highlight all their affection for the little ones while expressing the quality and originality of the products; managed to communicate with the children through a visual appeal, and at the same time with the parents in a relaxed way, which conveys security.