Raphael Vangelis's profileMartin Cusano's profileAlvaro Navarro's profileZelig Sound's profileBryce Walhof's profile+3
Sonos — Ripples In The Sand (Directors Cut)
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx

Sound as tactile sand ripples and a graphic manifestation of soundwaves combine to present the Sonos Sub.


— Research and Development

Minimal to its core, an exploration in shape and form of soundwaves.

3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx

 DevReel:
​​​​​​​
      
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx

— Filmstills

3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx

Designed, Directed & Produced – FutureDeluxe
Creative Director – Ant Baena
Director – Raphael Vangelis
Producer – Angel Hu
Art Direction – Garett Gioia, Stefan Kang, Bryant Nichols
Design, Animation & Compositing – Bryant Nichols, Garett Gioia, Stefan Kang, Martin Cusano, Matt Taylor, Michael Kim, Bryce Walhof, Alvaro Navarro, Rosie Emery, Diogo Paixao
Music & Sound Design – Zelig
Devreel Music – Nosaj Thing - Eclipse/Blue

3D animation CGI design graphic design modern motion design motion graphics Sonos vfx
Sonos — Ripples In The Sand (Directors Cut)
32
228
7
Published:

Owners

Raphael Vangelis's profile
Raphael Vangelis
London, United Kingdom
Martin Cusano's profile
Martin Cusano
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Alvaro Navarro's profile
Alvaro Navarro
London, United Kingdom
Zelig Sound's profile
Zelig Sound
London, United Kingdom
Bryce Walhof's profile
Bryce Walhof
Denver, CO, USA

Credits

Alvaro Navarro's profile
Alvaro Navarro
London, United Kingdom
Michael Kim's profile
Michael Kim
OH, USA
Matt Taylor's profile
Matt Taylor
USA
Stefan Kang's profile
Stefan Kang
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Martin Cusano's profile
Martin Cusano
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Garett Gioia's profile
Garett Gioia
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Sonos — Ripples In The Sand (Directors Cut)

Our latest project with the good people at Sonos. Sub Mini – The new wireless Subwoofer. Low frequency sound isn’t so much something that you can Read More

32
228
7
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields