Sonos — Ripples In The Sand (Directors Cut)

Sound as tactile sand ripples and a graphic manifestation of soundwaves combine to present the Sonos Sub.
— Research and Development
Minimal to its core, an exploration in shape and form of soundwaves.
DevReel:
— Filmstills
Designed, Directed & Produced – FutureDeluxe
Creative Director – Ant Baena
Director – Raphael Vangelis
Producer – Angel Hu
Art Direction – Garett Gioia, Stefan Kang, Bryant Nichols
Design, Animation & Compositing – Bryant Nichols, Garett Gioia, Stefan Kang, Martin Cusano, Matt Taylor, Michael Kim, Bryce Walhof, Alvaro Navarro, Rosie Emery, Diogo Paixao
Music & Sound Design – Zelig
Devreel Music – Nosaj Thing - Eclipse/Blue
Devreel Music – Nosaj Thing - Eclipse/Blue