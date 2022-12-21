Lee Høwell's profile
Last shoot of the year before the Christmas break • Creative makeup project with the amazing fashion makeup artist @paulina_siembor

Photography: @ jarred_photography @LeeHowell_Photo
Retouch: @leehowell_creative
Models: @_nniamhfergo @annayjmansson @earth2lilli @jemima__a
Makeup Artistry: @paulina_siembor
Product:
Base @glowlixir collagen serum
@embryolisseuk lait-creme Concentré
@charlottetilbury flawless filter
@danielsandlermakeup liquid blusher
@iconic.london highlighterdrops
Eyes
@beautybaycom eyeshadow
@danessa_myricks colour fix from @gurumakeupemporium @mehronmakeup metallic powder with mixing medium from @gurumakeupemporium
Creative Makeup Artistry for Fashion makeup artist Paulina Siembor.

