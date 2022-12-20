moodley design's profile
MPREIS Branding
moodley design
Behance.net
MPREIS
Transforming the retail experience
​​​​​​​MPREIS is leading the market of Tyrol’s retail food industry and has become part of everyday life in Western Austria and South Tyrol with over 250 stores. Together with moodley, the local supplier has gradually unrolled its future-proof appearance while strengthening the values of its region.
Image may contain: illustration and red
Image may contain: person and clothing
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and cloud
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and billboard
Image may contain: convenience store, scene and soft drink
Image may contain: book and screenshot
Image may contain: book, handwriting and letter
Image may contain: mountain, grass and sky
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: person, shirt and active shirt
Team moodley
Nicole Mentasti
Sabine Kernbichler
Sophia Stöhr
Lydia Goedecke
Viktoria Schinnerl
Kathrin Ikeda
Nina Neuherz
Sabrina Dojlidko
MPREIS Branding
163
1.1k
10
Published:

Owner

moodley design's profile
moodley design
Graz, Austria

MPREIS Branding

163
1.1k
10
Published:

Creative Fields