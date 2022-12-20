Explore, discover and connect with the adventure of a lifetime. Bem app helps you find, book and manage your outdoor adventures. See what's new in the world of outdoor activities. We make it easy to book. Get inspired from other travelers and share ideas on where to go next via social media & group text conversations while you're on the road with us.



The brand identity is designed for a purpose: to bring users closer to nature, and to help them enjoy it, our goal was to create something that felt personal and authentic, but at the same time had a sense of timelessness and transcended touchpoints.





