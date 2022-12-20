Ninetyseven ®'s profile
Bem®
Ninetyseven ®
Behance.net

Bem®
Explore, discover and connect with the adventure of a lifetime. Bem app helps you find, book and manage your outdoor adventures. See what's new in the world of outdoor activities. We make it easy to book. Get inspired from other travelers and share ideas on where to go next via social media & group text conversations while you're on the road with us.
The brand identity is designed for a purpose: to bring users closer to nature, and to help them enjoy it, our goal was to create something that felt personal and authentic, but at the same time had a sense of timelessness and transcended touchpoints.

brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
brand Brand Design brand identity branding Branding design Travel travel app design trip TRIP BRANDING visual identity
-
Bem®
64
403
16
Published:

Owner

Ninetyseven ®'s profile
Ninetyseven ®
Rabat, Morocco

Bem®

64
403
16
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields