Henry Lemoine - Brand identity

Henry Lemoine is the oldest French publishing house, and the reference in musical scores; it was in 1772 that Antoine-Marcel Lemoine, composer, violinist and music teacher, founded the company at 556, rue de l'Echelle-Honoré in Paris. Still run by the Lemoine family, the company continues to celebrate 250 years of history, which will be celebrated in November 2022 at the Atelier des Lumières in Paris, where the new visual identity created by Brand Brothers was unveiled.