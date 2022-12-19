Klee Digital - Brand identity

Klee Digital - Creation of the visual and editorial identity of a new digital transformation service offering
With 30 years of experience, Klee Group is a leading French company in IT consulting and digital solutions. It designs, invents and develops customised technological solutions. Klee Group's expertise covers both business and technical aspects, combined with a proven methodology.
Klee Group wanted to increase its reputation in the private sector in order to rebalance its customer portfolio. The second objective was to strengthen its "360° consulting" brand image: Klee Group was too often contacted by its customers during the specification phase. It was therefore necessary to harmonise its discourse on Digital Transformation, which is a key vector of innovation and development for its customers.
It is in this context that Graphéine accompanied Klee Group in September 2017. We defined the brand strategy and created the visual identity of its new 360 service entitled "Klee Digital".
A clever tag logo to create an expert and playful brand territory
Klee digital's logotype is based on a typographic trick that we detected in the word "Klee". Being able to capitalise on a short, identifiable name opens up possibilities for typographic games and systems. With the change of the name to lowercase and an "open k" designed with an arrow, a code symbol seems to be emerging: an html tag </>
Simply follow the word Klee with an arrow. This trick immediately connects Klee to the digital sector and creates a graphic force that can be further developed. By removing the "ee", we obtain a "kl>" tag logo which will act as a receptacle for the service's communication elements.
This graphic system gives pride of place to an iconography embodying the Klee digital team. It is a gallery of attitudes that combines expertise and a quirky spirit in keeping with the "digital" culture. The colours are vibrant and the situations are dynamic and assertive. This no-holds-barred positioning establishes Klee Digital as a genuine global partner in the digital transformation of companies and not just as a "code deliverer".
The Klee Digital brand territory includes a creative concept and a logo which make it possible to define a global graphic charter ensuring the consistency of its application to its various communication media. A style of illustrations and a range of pictograms make up its iconographic charter.
The signature "More than Technology" and an editorial charter determine the brand's discourse, its register of expression and its tone of voice. With the creation of this visual identity, Klee Group is consolidating its legitimacy as a digital solutions consultancy. It is a new, reassuring and innovative brand strategy with which Klee Group aims to win over private sector companies.
