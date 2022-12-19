Klee Digital - Brand identity

A clever tag logo to create an expert and playful brand territory







Klee digital's logotype is based on a typographic trick that we detected in the word "Klee". Being able to capitalise on a short, identifiable name opens up possibilities for typographic games and systems. With the change of the name to lowercase and an "open k" designed with an arrow, a code symbol seems to be emerging: an html tag </>





Simply follow the word Klee with an arrow. This trick immediately connects Klee to the digital sector and creates a graphic force that can be further developed. By removing the "ee", we obtain a "kl>" tag logo which will act as a receptacle for the service's communication elements .





This graphic system gives pride of place to an iconography embodying the Klee digital team. It is a gallery of attitudes that combines expertise and a quirky spirit in keeping with the "digital" culture. The colours are vibrant and the situations are dynamic and assertive. This no-holds-barred positioning establishes Klee Digital as a genuine global partner in the digital transformation of companies and not just as a "code deliverer" .

The Klee Digital brand territory includes a creative concept and a logo which make it possible to define a global graphic charter ensuring the consistency of its application to its various communication media. A style of illustrations and a range of pictograms make up its iconographic charter.



The signature "More than Technology" and an editorial charter determine the brand's discourse, its register of expression and its tone of voice. With the creation of this visual identity, Klee Group is consolidating its legitimacy as a digital solutions consultancy. It is a new, reassuring and innovative brand strategy with which Klee Group aims to win over private sector companies.



