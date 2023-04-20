Project InVision Brand Identity
Client InVision
Background
InVision is known for being a digital platform for the design industry – a staple for digital and product designers long before Sketch or Figma. They had built their success on the ability to design, collaborate on and even prototype fully working MVP’s. But the world had changed around them, and their product appeared on glance to lose clarity of purpose. This led to them drill their focus down into a single vertical of their existing product: Freehand, their collaboration tool.
They approached us at this fork in the road and asked us to take their existing brand, and push it into a new direction which would allow them to speak beyond the design industry into many other sectors, and at a larger enterprise scale.
We worked closely with their internal team, to harness the existing equity in the brand, and refine it with a focus on consistency and clarity.
Thinking
InVision has always been known as a product for creativity, allowing users to build whatever they decided to. Whilst their audience was no longer solely the design industry, a visually creative approach was something that we still wanted to harness in the new direction. This, paired with the repositioning of their product, led us to develop the thought that this was not a workspace, but a platform for creativity of all kinds; be it conversation, scribbles, reference or challenges. In short, this was a place for the ‘art of the possible’.
Pairing this thought with their new key feature, the infinite canvas, we were able to create an identity that celebrated the contents within it, rather than the aesthetic of the product itself.
Delivery
The final visual system focusses on capturing the transient nature of true collaboration. Even when in print, the identity is never static, it is a glimpse of a fleeting moment, a conversation between collaborators.
The clarity of the brand elements results in a new found confidence for the InVision brand and aligns them with their ambition to become the collaboration tool for enterprise level organisations.
Brand, Design + Concept
Ensemble
With many thanks to Aaron Stump (former Creative Director at InVision) for helping drive the project forward.