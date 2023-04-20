InVision — Brand Identity

InVision is known for being a digital platform for the design industry – a staple for digital and product designers long before Sketch or Figma. They had built their success on the ability to design, collaborate on and even prototype fully working MVP’s. But the world had changed around them, and their product appeared on glance to lose clarity of purpose. This led to them drill their focus down into a single vertical of their existing product: Freehand, their collaboration tool.





They approached us at this fork in the road and asked us to take their existing brand, and push it into a new direction which would allow them to speak beyond the design industry into many other sectors, and at a larger enterprise scale.



