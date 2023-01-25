Joe Taylor's profile
How to make a sad story funny (TED-Ed)
TED-Ed: How to make a sad story funny
Written by Jodie Houlston-Lau, directed & animated by Joe Taylor
Additional storyboarding by Jasmine Lister

It may seem counterintuitive, but comedy is often key to a serious story. As a writer, you need your audience to experience a range of emotions, no matter what your genre. Comic relief is a tried-and-true way of creating the varied emotional texture a compelling story needs. So how can you create this effect in your own stories? Jodie Houlston-Lau shares some tips for lightening the mood.

These are my favourite moments as Gifs
Full vid on youtube HERE
Animation for TED-Ed Youtube channel. Traditional 2D animation

