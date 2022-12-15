Dreams Bank
Visual Identity
ABOUT
Dreams Bank is an application that aims to help its users to achieve their dreams and financial goals. It provides boxes where the user can save money, ask for contributions and receive cashback until reaching the financial plan of that dream. The App also provides goals and plans to help users achieve the goals of each box, in addition to having integrations with the leading marketplaces in Brazil, allowing purchases with cashback and further accelerating the process of filling the boxes. Dreams Bank invited us to reposition its brand and new visual identity in order to reach a new customer segment.
Dreams Bank is an application that aims to help its users to achieve their dreams and financial goals. It provides boxes where the user can save money, ask for contributions and receive cashback until reaching the financial plan of that dream. The App also provides goals and plans to help users achieve the goals of each box, in addition to having integrations with the leading marketplaces in Brazil, allowing purchases with cashback and further accelerating the process of filling the boxes. Dreams Bank invited us to reposition its brand and new visual identity in order to reach a new customer segment.
CONCEPT
Mapping Dreams Bank's target audience, we noticed a natively digital profile that ensures practicality, variety, and easy understanding of speeches by financial institutions: always avoiding those who use bank language or who hide the reality of facts and proposals within asterisks and fine lines.With this, we consider it important that the brand discourse raises another bias of this relationship that people have and face financial issues: that of fulfilling dreams, that of purposes that go beyond the day-to-day, of paying the bills.
Mapping Dreams Bank's target audience, we noticed a natively digital profile that ensures practicality, variety, and easy understanding of speeches by financial institutions: always avoiding those who use bank language or who hide the reality of facts and proposals within asterisks and fine lines.With this, we consider it important that the brand discourse raises another bias of this relationship that people have and face financial issues: that of fulfilling dreams, that of purposes that go beyond the day-to-day, of paying the bills.
The idea of this creative concept is to focus on showing that the brand is a partner in making people's dreams come true. The tone of the speech is thus to exemplify dreams texts in general that people tend to have, but without a sentimental or appealing tone, but of being a brand that understands what its audience craves at different times in life.
SERVICES
Positioning strategy and visual identity.
Positioning strategy and visual identity.
TEAM
Creative Leader: Leo Tavares
Designers: Leo Tavares and Raphael Iglesias
Copyright: Aldenis Rodrigues
Manifest and voiceover: Amanda Tavares
The app screens have been developed by the company based on the icons, graphics, and branded visuals we provide.