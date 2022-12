Fiestra | LG2

Fiestra: Expect the unexpected

Held four times a year following the rhythm of the seasons, Fiestra is a new family festival in Quebec City that offers unexpected encounters between different art styles and disciplines. From the Quebec Winter Carnival team comes an event with a new format of ephemeral and original performances that bring the magic of the Old Capital to life.





Fiestra needed an image that would be just as unique and entertaining as its concept. LG2 partnered with the team to create a zany identity that is both festive and surprising – exactly like the event itself. The illustrations present a playful, even circus-like world that is bursting with bright, bold colours. The visual platform’s central element is an eye, whose iris changes colour with each season’s edition.