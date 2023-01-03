Gender & Space is a heritage exhibition curated by Tai Kwun – Centre for Heritage and Arts, exploring the stories and experiences of underrepresented women in the gendered spaces of the Central Police Station and society.



The exhibition aims to shed light on women who were often overlooked in history. This core concept is reinforced in the exhibition identity, with typography laid on top of photographs of women from history, intentionally obscuring their faces from view. In exhibition design, signage, and wayfinding, this concept translates to spatial and material layering. Luminescent colours of the exhibition identity, applied to borders and edges throughout the space, illuminate the exhibition in subtle yet noticeable ways. Whilst the stories of the exhibition are from over a hundred years ago, the design of the exhibition approaches the content with a modern lens—bringing these stories into the contemporary conversation.