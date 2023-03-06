Hejhome Rebranding





Despite its technological advancements, ‘Internet of Things’ was still a foreign concept to elderly consumers in Korea. The technology-focused marketing by most IoT brands resulted in the perception of IoT as "incomplete and unapproachable" and only used by tech-savvy individuals. Such consumer tendency to avoid unfamiliar technology was a primary obstacle to Hejhome's growth.





Products of domestic giants such as Samsung's SmartThings, U+'s AI, and LG's LGThinQ have dominated the market through their strong brand image and subsidiary synergy. Global tech firms like Xiaomi and Google have also attracted young consumers in their 20s and 30s with innovative, user-centric design strategies. For Hejhome to remain competitive against advanced rivals, it was essential to build unique brand equity and solidify its market position.



