Parallel prints

“Double exposure” and "Overexposure"
These print, realized in Autumn 2021 and in Autumn 2022, are conceptually connected to the mural diptych "Bracketing" realized in September 2021 in Nancy, France, curated by LeMUR Nancy.
“Double exposure”
Handmade stencils print realized with spray paint on paper
18 layers
70 x 50 cm
2021
70 x 50 cm
2021
Edition of 15
"Overexposure"
Handmade stencils print realized with spray paint on paper
18 layers
70 x 50 cm
2022
70 x 50 cm
2022
Edition of 15
You can check the availability of this print here
Jarville-la-Malgrange (FR), 18.09.2021
“Trace"
Handmade stencils print realized with spray paint on paper.
8 layers
100 x 70 cm
2022
100 x 70 cm
2022
Edition of 10
This print is conceptually connected to the mural painting "Sign" realized in June 2022 in Estavayer-le-lac, Switzerland, for Artichoke
You can check the availability of this print here
Estavayer-le-lac (CH), 04.06.2022