H L J O M U R

H L J Ó M U R
Genuine reality
on this day when the sun shines
on my world
I feel part of everything
every tree and every flower welcomes me
every drop of water refreshes my soul
every breeze and sound carries me to my divine self
every smile seemed meant for me
and my feet hardly seemed to touch the ground
this is how I feel when I join with what I really see
without judgment, replaced with forgiveness for the world
this is where the actual reality exists
