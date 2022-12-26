Brynjar Agustsson's profile
H L J O M U R
Brynjar Agustsson
Behance.net
abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
H L J Ó M U R

Genuine reality

on this day when the sun shines 
on my world
I feel part of everything
every tree and every flower welcomes me
every drop of water refreshes my soul
every breeze and sound carries me to my divine self
every smile seemed meant for me
and my feet hardly seemed to touch the ground
this is how I feel when I join with what I really see
without judgment, replaced with forgiveness for the world
this is where the actual reality exists

abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
    
abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
    
abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
     
abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
abstract artwork iceland Landscape shore waves
SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS
H L J O M U R
119
788
13
Published:

Owner

Brynjar Agustsson's profile
Brynjar Agustsson
Iceland

H L J O M U R

119
788
13
Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives