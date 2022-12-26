H L J O M U R

Genuine reality





on this day when the sun shines

on my world

I feel part of everything

every tree and every flower welcomes me

every drop of water refreshes my soul

every breeze and sound carries me to my divine self

every smile seemed meant for me

and my feet hardly seemed to touch the ground

this is how I feel when I join with what I really see

without judgment, replaced with forgiveness for the world

this is where the actual reality exists





