Information Day 2022 | HKU Faculty of Architecture













Information Day of The University of Hong Kong was held in late October 2022, the campus open house resumed after three years of hiatus and welcomed prospectus students, staff and mentors to gather and share academic experiences through admission talks, workshops and campus tours.





The visual identity for Faculty of Architecture's Information Day is heavily inspired by the signature architectural profile of Knowles Building, the powerhouse of the Faculty since 1970's. The metamorphosing grid which frames the ever-growing dynamics in vivid colours represents the spectrum of the undergraduate programmes and the vibrancy and diversity of learning experiences awaiting to be explored, projecting hope and energy to prospectus students’ future, just like the motto of the Faculty says, The Future is Here .





Client—

Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong





Type in use—

Trade Gothic Bold by Jackson Burke / Linotype











