In the spring of 2022, the National Folk Museum of Korea presented a special exhibition 《Folklore is our lives》, to explores the meaning and significance of Korean folklore.
Korean folklore began to attract academic attention in the early 20th century. Early folklorists tried to document the entire life of Korean people at that time, including folk beliefs, shamanism, festivals, performances, rites of passage, folktales, folk songs, food, clothing, housing and livelihood.
The endeavor is still going on, and now the big bowl of Korean folklore is full of the lives of Korean people.
We produced visual identities of the exhibition, graphics of the exhibition hall, posters, books, and etc.
The posters for this exhibition were proposed as two posters to ask and answer the meaning and value of folklore, and were used as the overall concept and graphic identity of the exhibition.
Folklore is our lives
2022.4.27. - 2022.7.5. National Folk Museum of Korea
Photo by National Folk Museum of Korea
Reference image provided by National Folk Museum of Korea