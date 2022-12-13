Perspe XIX

Gustav Willeit's profile
The title of this series, Perspe, originated from a fragment of the German word “Perspektive” (perspective): 
a programmatic statement alluding to the composition work, 
which is based on a simulation that fully exploits the opportunities offered by digital technology. 
The artist traces an unnatural perspective, i.e. a perspective that is “ideated”, 
invented, that acts and creates “different” places by mirroring the image, 
thus reaching perfect symmetry often disrupted by a discordant element.

Katharina Moling


Italy / UK / Morocco / India

 
