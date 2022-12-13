PERSPE XIX
The title of this series, Perspe, originated from a fragment of the German word “Perspektive” (perspective):
a programmatic statement alluding to the composition work,
which is based on a simulation that fully exploits the opportunities offered by digital technology.
The artist traces an unnatural perspective, i.e. a perspective that is “ideated”,
invented, that acts and creates “different” places by mirroring the image,
thus reaching perfect symmetry often disrupted by a discordant element.
Katharina Moling
Italy / UK / Morocco / India