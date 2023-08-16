Autori di Immagini: Annual Awards — 2021





The redesign of Annual Autori di Immagini 2021 was developed preserving the editorial structure from the previous editions while introducing various innovations in terms of typography, layout, colors and paper choice.

For the typographical composition of the paragraphs we preferred Atlas Grotesk by Commercial Type, a highly legible sans typeface, designed for editorial use. On the other hand, for titles, we decided to design the headline font from scratch: SB Lustro, a condensed sans with a strong personality. The font have a slight reverse contrast and is characterized by the presence of an alternative stylistic set for capitals.





During the restyling process we reduced the number of colors to four: the white of the paper, the black of the ink and, lastly, indigo and magenta, a tribute to the institutional colors of Autori di Immagini. This chromatic synthesis was subsequently used to define the various sections of the layout and build a solid hierarchy of information within the various layouts. At the same time, a careful work of synthesis of the stroke was carried out, giving life to the portraits of the jurors designed by Marco Goran Romano and to a complex series of 19 icons, finely crafted, used in the section openings. Finally, the matte coated paper that had characterized the old Annuals was abandoned to make room for Fedrigoni papers, in particular the Arena range, which was chosen for its ability to faithfully reproduce the richness of the colors used in the selected artworks, and for its rendering to the touch, so warm and ennobling.







Client: Associazione Autori di Immagini

Project management: Anna Rossi

Editorial coordination: Anna Rossi, Stella Di Meo, Alessandro Manzella

Translations: Stella Di Meo, Eleonora Brivio

Art Direction: Marco Goran Romano

Graphic design & layout: Valentina Casali, Pasquale Moretti

Cover illustration: Lorenzo Mattotti

Illustrations & Icon Design: Marco Goran Romano

Printing: Bieffe Industria Grafica, Recanati (MC)





Paper:

Fedrigoni Arena Smooth White , 120g

Fedrigoni Constellation Snow - Tela fine, 280g





Font:

SB Lustro by Sunday Büro

Atlas Grotesk by Commercial Type