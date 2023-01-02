One creative challenge that was faced while designing the logo for the Frenzi was finding the right balance between form and function. The logotype needed to be visually appealing and effective in communicating the brand's message, while also being flexible and adaptable to different media and contexts.





To overcome this challenge, the team drew upon their technical skills and creative vision to develop a unique and dynamic logotype that conveyed the brand's values and mission. They also paid close attention to the overall composition and balance of the design. To convey the concept of cooperation between the team that enters into the adventures of Frenzi, the logomark and logotype were designed to represent this idea.





The logomark, which consists of a scan form of the dopamine molecule, gives the logo a playful and friendly look and feel, while the logotype, which is composed of disparate, unique letterforms, forms an analogy of Frenzi as a collective of friends and individuals working together. These design elements help to convey the brand's message of cooperation and teamwork.